Gould's goal lifts Whitehall past Fort Ann

FORT ANN — Madison Gould’s goal late in regulation Tuesday lifted Whitehall to a 1-0 Adirondack League girls soccer victory over Fort Ann.

It was the Railroaders’ first victory over Fort Ann since a season sweep of the Cardinals in 2014. They battled to a 1-1 tie two years ago.

“At the beginning of the year we had some setbacks with COVID quarantines, we missed the whole second week of preseason,” Hunt said by phone Tuesday night. “Now we’re sorting things out and starting to play some good soccer. It’s a huge win for us.”

It was the third straight win for the Railroaders, who improved to 4-3 in the league, 5-5 overall.

Gould’s goal came on a shot from just outside the 18-yard box that got through Fort Ann goalie Baylee Wright with 10:48 left in regulation.

“Maddie dribbled in and just ripped a hard shot right at the goalie, and it kind of knuckled between her legs and snuck through,” Hunt said. “Everybody kind of erupted when she scored.”

Hunt said his defense made all the difference against the Cardinals (5-2-1, 8-3-1), with goalie Dory Gosselin making three saves.