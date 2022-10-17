Gould lifts Whitehall past Willsboro

WHITEHALL — Madison Gould scored the only goal on an assist from Jayden Hughes on Monday to lift the Whitehall girls soccer team to a 1-0 non-league win over Willsboro.

Khloe Paddock made five saves for the Railroaders, who outshot the Warriors 19-7. Abby Bruno had nine stops for Willsboro.

CORINTH 1, WHITEHALL 0: Adrielle Lewis scored off a pass from Maddie Baldes 10 minutes into the first half to lead the Tomahawks to an Adirondack League crossover victory over Whitehall recently.

Khloe Paddock had nine saves for the Railroaders.

The Tomahawks improved their record to 7-5-2, with all five losses by one goal.