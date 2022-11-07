 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls, Queensbury lead Foothills boys soccer all-stars

Senior forward Kofi Jack of Scotia was named Most Valuable Player to lead the way on the 2022 Foothills Council boys soccer all-star team.

A resurgent Glens Falls team placed four players on the first team — midfielder Timothy Motsiff, defender Aiden Wiggins, defender Amari Morrison and goalkeeper Ayden Grieve. League champion Queensbury had three players on the first team — forward Ian Rathbun, forward Gavin Kelly and midfielder Max Roca.

Midfielders Ashton Morris and Chris Jones of Schuylerville earned first-team status, as did midfielder Nate Marx of South High.

