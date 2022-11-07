Glens Falls, Queensbury lead Foothills boys soccer all-stars

Senior forward Kofi Jack of Scotia was named Most Valuable Player to lead the way on the 2022 Foothills Council boys soccer all-star team.

A resurgent Glens Falls team placed four players on the first team — midfielder Timothy Motsiff, defender Aiden Wiggins, defender Amari Morrison and goalkeeper Ayden Grieve. League champion Queensbury had three players on the first team — forward Ian Rathbun, forward Gavin Kelly and midfielder Max Roca.

Midfielders Ashton Morris and Chris Jones of Schuylerville earned first-team status, as did midfielder Nate Marx of South High.

Foothills All-Stars MVP Player;Pos.;School Kofi Jack;For.;Scotia First Team Ian Rathbun;For.;Queensbury Xavier DeLuca;For.;Scotia Gavin Kelly;For.;Queensbury Nate Marx;Mid.;South High Max Roca;Mid.;Queensbury Ashton Morris;Mid.;Schuylerville Timothy Motsiff;Mid.;Glens Falls Chris Jones;Mid.;Schuylerville Aiden Wiggins;Def.;Glens Falls Connor Raven;Def.;Scotia Amari Morrison;Def.;Glens Falls Ayden Grieve;GK;Glens Falls Second Team Bergen Caprood;Def.;Queensbury Corey Cottrell;Def.;Schuylerville Quinn Fasciglione;Mid.;Scotia Jordan Yanno;Mid.;Gloversville Sam Tyler;For.;Schuylerville Connor Battle;Def.;Schuylerville Sam Spraker;Def.;Broad.-Perth Cameron Shaver;Def.;Glens Falls Noah Murdock;Def.;Scotia Alex Straker;Def.;South High Jake Afsar-Keshmiri;GK;Queensbury Honorable Mention Amsterdam: Marco Bottisti, Brodie McNeil, Alec Bartone; B-P: Ethan Brott; Glens Falls: Gavin Rittenhouse, Landan Phipps; Gloversville: Angel Perez, Sawyer Pierce; Hudson Falls: Gage Carson, Noah Williamson; Johnstown: Trey Naselli, Braeden Fennessey, Jayden Elston; Queensbury: Sam Demers; Schuylerville: Griffen Brophy; Scotia: Matt Schraa, Jackson Estes; South High: Frank DeCrescenzo, Josh Delancy.