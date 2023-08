TICONDEROGA — Zowie Norton scored 7:03 into the second overtime Monday to lift the Ticonderoga girls soccer team to a 2-1 non-league victory over Fort Ann.

The Sentinels' Alyssa Mydlarz had opened the scoring on an assist from Addy Moore 24:29 into the game. Kayleigh Hardy knotted the score for the Cardinals 14 minutes later on a feed from Olivia Winchell.