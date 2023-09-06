TICONDEROGA — Addy Moore scored two second-half goals Wednesday as the Ticonderoga girls soccer team topped Boquet Valley, 5-1.
Jaelyn Whitford and Sophia Dorsett each added a goal and an assist for the Sentinels, who also got a goal from Myleigh Drinkwine. Dorsett's goal came on a penalty kick late in the first half. Keirra Bechard finished with eight saves in the win.
Emma Conley netted the lone goal for the Griffins, with Claire Reynolds assisting, and Ella Lobdell collecting 10 saves in goal.