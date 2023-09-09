LATHAM — Bayley Duffy scored all three goals for the Queensbury girls soccer team Saturday as the Spartans edged Red Hook 3-2 in a non-league game that was a part of the NYSSCOGS Hall of Fame Tournament.

Red Hook came out fast and scored in the first minute on a goal by Kaitlin Murphy. However, Duffy scored the next three goals — on a cross from her sister Kady, on a penalty kick and off a corner kick — as the Spartans took a 3-1 halftime lead.

Ari Safaryan netted a goal for Red Hook with 15 minutes left in regulation, but Shea Canavan finished with seven saves for Queensbury.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 3, GLENS FALLS 0: Hailey Goodspeed scored two goals and Ila Hubert added another to lead B-W past Glens Falls at Morse Athletic Complex.

Megan Langworthy, Madison Goodspeed and Elli York had assists for B-W, which also got nine saves from Hope Sherman in the shutout.

Sarah Wolfstich finished with 10 saves for the Black Bears.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, CORINTH 0: Carolina Lott-Diamond scored two unassisted goals in the first half to lead the Eagles to the victory Saturday night in the Eagles Cup under the lights at H-L.

Gabby Graham added an unassisted goal in the second half for the Eagles, who got four saves from Madison Lent.

Juliana French made 10 saves in goal for the Riverhawks.

SCHUYLERVILLE 2, WAVERLY 0: In a NYSSCOGS Hall of Fame Tournament game held at Shenendehowa, Makenna Delisle and Keira Rogan scored goals for the Black Horses in a victory.

Delisle scored on a header off a cross from Anna Armstrong, and Rogan netted her goal on a corner kick in the second half.

Taylor Barraclough finished with four saves for Schuylerville.

HUDSON FALLS 5, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0: In a thunder-shortened game Friday, the Tigers rolled to the non-league victory.

Brynn Terry, Hayley Flewelling, Arionna Harrington and Clare Gauci scored first-half goals, and Taylor Bogle added the lone goal 20 minutes into the second half.

Ava-Mae Leary, Amelia Bigelow and Seneca Williamson helped out with assists and Katie Mitchell kept the clean sheet in goal for Hudson Falls (1-1).

FORT ANN 9, NORTH WARREN 0: Cherokie Steves scored a pair of first-half goals to spark the Cardinals to an Adirondack League win Friday.

Also scoring for Fort Ann were Savannah Aratare, Kendyll Burch, Madison Freebern, Olivia Winchell, Samantha Traver, Baylee Wright and Lillian Trzaskos. Winchell, Kayleigh Hardy and Addison Burch each had two assists for the Cardinals, who outshot the Cougars 14-0.

CAMBRIDGE 5, SALEM 1: In a storm-shortened game Friday, Mia Alpy scored two goals and Samantha Crandall had a pair of assists for Cambridge.

Also scoring for Cambridge were Emily DeSouza, Emily Lathrop and Nicole Robinson.