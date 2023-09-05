QUEENSBURY — Bayley Duffy scored off a free kick with one second left in the first half as the Queensbury girls soccer team edged South Glens Falls 1-0 in non-league action Tuesday night.

Madison Macaulay assisted on Duffy's goal and Shea Canavan had two saves for the Spartans in the shutout. It was Queensbury's first night soccer game on its new multipurpose turf field.

Queensbury (1-1) outshot South High 15-2. Elena Kennedy finished with 11 saves for the Bulldogs (0-1-1).

GLENS FALLS 1, LAKE GEORGE 1 (2OT): Ella Bray scored on an assist from Ava Della Bella in the 43rd minute to tie the score for Glens Falls as the Black Bears battled to a non-league tie with Lake George.

The Lakers had opened the scoring 30 minutes into the game as Jillian Meader scored off of Morgan Stanco's assist. Alex Cavalier made eight saves for Lake George.

Sarah Wolfstich finished with 12 stops in goal for Glens Falls.

FORT ANN 2, CORINTH 1: Cherokie Steves and Olivia Winchell netted first-half goals to lead Fort Ann to an Adirondack League victory over Corinth.

The Riverhawks battled back in the second half, pulling within a goal as Caitlyn Crossman scored on a penalty kick.

Baylee Wright finished with four saves for the Cardinals, who improved to 1-0 in the league, 1-1 overall.

Alexis Hall made five stops in goal for Corinth, which was playing its opener.

WHITEHALL 5, NORTH WARREN 0: Cheyenne Holman netted a pair of goals, and Khloe Paddock registered the shutout to lead the Railroaders.

Whitehall (1-0, 2-1) also got goals from Emily Jenkins, Presley Gosselin and Julia Arquette, while Mia Waters and Emily Lyng each had two assists. The Railroaders outshot North Warren 16-4.

Jessica Paul finished with 11 saves for the Cougars.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 10, GRANVILLE 0: Madison Goodspeed scored three goals to lead B-W to a league-opening victory.

Elli York and Hailey Goodspeed each netted two goals, while Avah Fiorentino, Maille Kelley and Danica Staepel also scored for the Eagles. Megan Langworthy assisted on two goals, and Hope Sherman added three saves.

Hannah Daken, Sophia Fiorentino, Caitlin O’Donnell and Kelley all helped secure the shutout for B-W (1-0, 1-2).

Kierra Rice had 5 saves and Paige Taylor added 9 saves in net for Granville.

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, TAMARAC 0: Keira Roga assisted on three goals as the Black Horses defeated Tamarac in non-league action.

Taylor Barraclough finished with four saves in goal, helped by the defense of Sophie Bodnar, Alex Frydel, Peyton DeLisle and Vaughn Reilly.

Scoring for Schuylerville were Anna Armstrong, Crystal Ubillo, Anika Buff and Alex Hill.

Regan Retell made 12 saves in goal for Tamarac.