GLOVERSVILLE — Victoria Piteri scored three goals and added an assist as the Schuylerville girls soccer team rolled to a 9-0 Foothills Council victory over Gloversville.

Keira Rogan added two goals and Anika Buff had three assists for the Black Horses. Also scoring goals were Makenna DeLessio, Alex Frydel, Riley Keefer and Alex Hill. Bella Buettner had two assists and Sophie Bodnar added another.

Schuylerville improved to 1-1 in the league, 4-2-1 overall.

SCOTIA 3, HUDSON FALLS 0: Mia Benny scored goals in each half, and Ella Drake added a goal and an assist to lead the Tartans to the win.