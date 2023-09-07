LAKE GEORGE — Mykah Collier-Fisher scored two goals and assisted on another Thursday to lead Lake George to a 4-1 Adirondack League girls soccer win over Salem.

Morgan Stanco tallied on a free kick early in the game, and Katie Seguljic completed the Lakers' scoring in the second half. Alex Cavalier finished with nine saves for Lake George, which improved to 1-1-1.

Sophia Keays netted the Generals' only goal on an assist from Ava Dupuis. Bella Garrison had 16 saves in the loss.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, SALEM 0: Carolina Lott-Diamond scored four goals and assisted on another Tuesday to power the Eagles past Salem in Adirondack League action.

Madison Lent recorded the shutout in goal with five saves, including on a penalty kick, and Kayden Beaver scored off Lott-Diamond's assist in the second half for H-L (1-0, 1-1). Gabby Graham, Lindsay Fortner and Madison King added assists for the Eagles.

Bella Garrison finished with 16 saves for Salem.