HUDSON FALLS — Seneca Williamson and Brynn Terry each netted two goals Wednesday to lead Hudson Falls to a 5-1 Foothills Council girls soccer win over Johnstown.

Taylor Bogle also scored for the Tigers, pouncing on a loose ball in the box off her own corner kick for a 2-0 halftime lead. Arionna Harrington added two assists and Clare Gauci had another, and Katie Mitchell wrapped up the win in goal.

It was the second straight win for Hudson Falls, which improved to 1-1 in the league, 2-1 overall.

Johnstown's goal came on a penalty kick by Anna Giarizzio, and Jordyn Tarbox made 17 saves in the loss.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2, GLENS FALLS 0: Rachel Jorgensen and Ashya Zimmerman netted goals and Elena Kennedy picked up the shutout as the Bulldogs notched their first win of the season.

South High improved to 1-0 in the Foothills Council and 1-3-1 overall.

Sarah Wolfstich finished with seven saves for the Black Bears (0-1, 2-2-1).

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1 (2OT): Anna Armstrong scored in the first half on a Victoria Piteri assist to give Schuylerville a 1-0 halftime edge.

However, Aubrey Fisher responded for the Patriots in the second half, but neither team could score in overtime.

Taylor Barraclough finished with 11 saves for the Black Horses, while B-P's Mairead Marsden had 13 stops in goal.

QUEENSBURY 11, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Seven players scored for the Spartans as they cruised past Gloversville.

Emily Macaulay and Ava Roca each recorded a hat trick for Queensbury, which also got goals from Ava Goertzen, Kayla Zehr, Mia Keshmiri, Kady Duffy and Allison Dittrich. Madelynn Murray dished out four assists for the Spartans.

Shea Canavan had the shutout in goal, facing no shots. Emma Brown had 10 saves in goal for Gloversville.