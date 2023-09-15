HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls and Gloversville girls soccer teams battled to a 2-2 tie Friday in Foothills Council action.

In a wild final five minutes, Arionna Harrington tallied for the Tigers, who took a 2-1 lead, but Gloversville responded as Anna Murphy pulled the Dragons even with three minutes left in regulation. Neither team could score in overtime.

Brynn Terry opened the scoring for Hudson Falls, and Katie Mitchell assisted on both goals as the Tigers' record went to 2-1-1 overall. Mitchelle finished with five saves in goal.

Alexandra Albanese scored for Gloversville on a penalty kick early in the second half.

Hudson Falls and Gloversville played to a 2-2 draw in a non league game. Brynn Terry scored the only goal of the first half for Hudson Falls with an assist by her goalkeeper Katie Mitchell.

FORT ANN 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 0: Olivia Winchell had a goal and an assist as the Cardinals shut out Hoosic Valley in a non-league victory.

Mackenzie Eash netted her first varsity goal midway through the second half on an assist from Danika Lehoisky, and Cherokie Steves tallied off a Winchell feed about six minutes later.

Baylee Wright made two saves in the shutout for Fort Ann (3-0, 4-2), which outshot Hoosic Valley 22-2.

Sophie Svec finished with 18 saves for the Hawks.

CORINTH 7, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0: Seven players reached the scoring column for the Riverhawks, as Alexis Baker, Lylah Dishon, Maddie Baldes, Isabella Craig, Savannah Sullivan, Sage Shanahan and Heather Pita scored goals.

Corinth outshot the Saints 19-0 as Alexis Hall picked up the shutout in goal.