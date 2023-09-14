LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Luzerne girls soccer team notched a first Thursday, as the Eagles defeated Lake George for the first time in program history.

Carolina Lott-Diamond netted both goals in the first half for Hadley-Luzerne as the Eagles earned a 2-1 Adirondack League victory over Lake George.

Hadley-Luzerne began playing girls soccer at the varsity level in 2007, when the current seniors were babies. One of the Eagles' first games was an 11-0 loss to Lake George.

On Thursday, Hadley-Luzerne (2-1 league, 2-2 overall) got a strong first-half performance in goal from Sarah Abbott, who made eight saves filling in for starter Madison Lent after Lent suffered a pregame hand injury. Lent was able to resume keeper duties and made 10 saves in the second half to seal the win.

Lott-Diamond scored unassisted just 38 seconds into the game to give H-L the early lead. Mykah Collier-Fisher tied the score for the Lakers midway through the period, but Lott-Diamond buried a penalty kick with 6:29 left in the half to put the Eagles in front.

Alex Cavalier finished with four saves for Lake George.

WHITEHALL 2, GRANVILLE 0: Ava Stone and Sam Howland scored goals to lead the Railroaders to the win as they improved to 2-1 in the Adirondack, 4-2 overall.

Khloe Paddock finished with five saves for her fourth shutout of the season, while Kierra Rice made 13 stops for the Golden Horde.

CORINTH 6, NORTH WARREN 0: Isabella Craig netted two goals and assisted on two more to power the Riverhawks.

Caitlyn Crossman scored on a penalty kick, and Maddie Baldes, Alexis Hall and Kerrigan Millis also tallied, with Millis netting her first varsity goal on a direct kick.

Corinth's Julianna French recorded her first varsity shutout, while Jessica Paul finished with 18 saves for the Cougars.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 7, SALEM 0: Avah Fiorentino scored four goals to lead B-W to the win, while Eli York added two goals and two assists.

Megan Langworthy also scored for the winners, who also got an assist from Madison Godspeed and three saves by Hope Sherman.

Bella Garrison made 15 stops for the Generals.

CAMBRIDGE 2, HOOSIC VALLEY 1: Mia Alpy netted a pair of first-half goals to lead Cambridge to the win at Hoosic Valley.

Sam Crandall added an assist and Lexie Pedersen made three saves.

Hannah Coffin scored for the Hawks, who also got 10 saves from Sophia Svec.

TICONDEROGA 1, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1: Addy Moore netted the Sentinels' lone goal in the first half, but NAC rallied to tie the score in the Northern Soccer League contest.

Keirra Bechard finished with 17 saves in goal for Ticonderoga.

Ashlyn Seguin scored for NAC, which got 12 saves from Hallie Gilmore.