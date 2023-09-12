FORT ANN — Olivia Winchell scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Fort Ann girls soccer team to a 4-2 Adirondack League victory over Hadley-Luzerne.

Winchell, who scored one of her goals on a penalty kick, assisted on goals by Cherokie Steves and Madison Freebern. The Cardinals, who improved to 3-0 in the league, 3-2 overall, also got five saves from Baylee Wright.

Carolina Lott-Diamond netted both goals for the Eagles, who also got 13 saves from Madison Lent.

CORINTH 2, GRANVILLE 1: Eighth-grader Isabella Craig scored her first varsity goal and Caitlyn Crossman added a penalty kick to lead Corinth past Granville.

Alexis Hall had three saves in goal for the Riverhawks.

Paige Taylor opened the scoring for the Golden Horde, who also got 13 saves from Kierra Rice.

LAKE GEORGE 3, WHITEHALL 0: Mykah Collier-Fisher recorded the hat trick to lead the Lakers past Whitehall.

Mazie Collins, Addison Reinhold and Morgan Stanco assisted on Collier-Fisher's goals, and Alex Cavalier added three saves. Lake George outshot the Railroaders 19-5.

Whitehall got 11 stops in goal from Khloe Paddock.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 14, NORTH WARREN 0: Bolton-Warrensburg scored three times in the first seven minutes and cruised to the Adirondack League win over North Warren.

Led by senior keeper Hope Sherman, B-W (2-0, 3-2) secured its third straight shutout. Also helping secure the shutout were defenders Maille Kelley, Caitlin O’Donnell, Zailey Baker and Halley LaBrecque. B-W had eight different goal scorers, including Caitlin O’Donnell and Ava Millington netting their first career goals.

Cougars goalie Jessica Paul finished with 24 saves.

SALEM 7, DOANE STUART 0: Ava Dupuis, Sierra Phillips and Riley Gallagher each scored a pair of goals to power the Generals to the non-league win.

Sophia Keays also scored for Salem, with Phillips, Daisha Quackenbush, Charlise Manney and Meredith Barrett adding assists.

TICONDEROGA 5, SARANAC LAKE 0: Jaelyn Whitford scored twice and added an assist to lead the Sentinels to the Northern Soccer League win.

Addy Moore, Sarah Pound and Cassidy Mattison also scored for Ticonderoga, which got a pair of assists from Sophia Dorsett, and 10 saves from Keirra Bechard.