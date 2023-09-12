CAMBRIDGE — Kelly Sweet and Nicole Robinson scored Monday to lead the Cambridge girls soccer team to a 2-1 non-league victory over Fort Ann.

Sam Crandall assisted on Robinson's goal, and Lexie Pedersen had seven saves.

Olivia Winchell scored for the Cardinals, who got 10 stops in goal from Baylee Wright.

MORIAH 3, TICONDEROGA 0: Emma Harrington and Amelia Kazlo scored first-half goals and Alexis Mascarenas added another in the second to lead the Vikings past Ticonderoga.

Hannah Gaddor recorded the shutout with four saves. Keirra Bechard made 11 saves for the Sentinels.