SCOTIA — Madison Goodspeed and Ava Millington scored first-half goals Monday and Bolton-Warrensburg held on for a 2-0 non-league girls soccer victory over Class A Scotia.

Elli York and Megan Langworthy assisted on the goals for B-W, which improved to 5-2. Hope Sherman picked up her fifth straight shutout in goal, with Maille Kelly, Zailey Baker, Hannah Daken and Caitlin O'Donnell playing well on defense. Sherman is tied for the all-time shutout record in B-W program history.

BALLSTON SPA 1, QUEENSBURY 0: The Spartans' defense of Ava Goertzen, Kayla Zehr, Dyllan Ray, Madison Macaulay and goalkeeper Shea Canavan kept Ballston Spa off the scoreboard until the 65th minute of their non-league clash.

McKenna Szmarz scored on an assist from Ayla Hathway for the Scotties, who outshot Queensbury 15-3 and had a 9-4 advantage in corners.

Canavan finished with 11 saves for visiting Queensbury (3-2-1 overall).

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0, GUILDERLAND 0 (2OT): Elena Kennedy made 12 saves as the Bulldogs (1-3-2) battled to a scoreless tie with Class AA Guilderland.

CAMBRIDGE 2, HOOSICK FALLS 0: Sam Crandall and Emily DeSouza scored goals to lead Cambridge to the Wasaren League victory.

Lexie Pederson finished with nine saves for Cambridge (2-1, 4-1).

Jenna Backes also had nine saves for Hoosick Falls.

TICONDEROGA 2, SETON CATHOLIC 0: Addy Moore scored a pair of second-half goals to lead Ticonderoga to the Northern Soccer League win.

Sophia Dorsett and Sarah Pound had the assists for the Sentinels, while Keirra Bechard made four saves.

STILLWATER 8, HOOSIC VALLEY 0: Karissa Mitchell Elliott Patenaude and Bridget Coon each scored two goals to power Stillwater to the win.

Brook Hodgso]n and Brooke Coon also scored for Stillwater.