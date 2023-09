BURNT HILLS — Nina Pittel scored the only goal off a corner kick in the first half Sunday as Harborfields defeated Queensbury 1-0 in a non-league girls soccer game that was part of the NYSSCOGS Hall of Fame Tournament.

The Spartans played great defense and had a few chances in the second half, but could not capitalize. Shea Canavan finished with nine saves in goal for Queensbury, while Kiera Collins made three stops for Harborfields, a school from Long Island.