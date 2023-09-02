QUEENSBURY — Guilderland jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first half Friday on the way to a 2-1 non-league girls soccer victory over Queensbury.

Ava Roca scored for the Spartans in the second half on an assist from Mia Keshmiri, and Queensbury had several other chances to tie the game but could not convert. Shea Canavan made six saves in goal for the Spartans.

Eryn Tynan and Kendall Barnhart netted first-half goals for Guilderland, which also got three saves from Isabella Ayers.

Queensbury is scheduled to host its first-ever home night game on its new artificial turf multipurpose field on Tuesday at 7 p.m., as the girls soccer team takes on South Glens Falls in a non-league game. Foothills Council girls soccer teams are only playing each other once this season in league contests, allowing for teams to schedule more rigorous non-league competition, South High coach Stephen Philo said.

SARATOGA SPRINGS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Ava Goodman, Charlotte Kay and Lucia DeVito netted goals to lead the Blue Streaks to the non-league win.

Saratoga outshot the Black Horses 21-4 in the season opener.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0, AVERILL PARK 0 (OT): South High and Averill Park battled to a scoreless tie on Friday in the season opener for both teams.

Elena Kennedy finished with eight saves for the Bulldogs, while Gianna Pietrafasa had three stops for Averill Park.