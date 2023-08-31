QUEENSBURY — Sue Braymer curled a free kick over the wall from 22 yards out in the second half Thursday to seal Glens Falls' 3-0 non-league girls soccer victory over Hadley-Luzerne at Morse Athletic Complex.

Parker Welch added a goal and an assist for the Black Bears, who also got a goal from Ariana Harvey. Addie Hill also added an assist. Braymer and Harvey netted their first varsity goals.

Sarah Wolfstich finished with five saves for Glens Falls, while Madison Lent had 14 stops in goal for the Eagles. Braymer, Cara Harrington and Ava Rowland played well on defense for the Bears.