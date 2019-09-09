The contenders should be familiar to anyone with even a basic understanding of area girls soccer.

Players to Watch

Brigid Duffy (Queensbury) — The third-year sophomore midfielder was the Spartans' leading scorer last year. She's as good a playmaker as she is a scorer.

Vanessa Evans (Cambridge) — Good ball skills and speed make her a dangerous attacker. She's coming off a 17-goal season.

Zoe Lanfear (South High) — An all-around solid athlete who is expected to a key role in the Bulldogs' attack this season. A returning first-team Foothills all-star.

Gabby Marchello (Lake George) — Great vision and dribbling ability makes her a dangerous player. Can chalk up goals as well as assists.

Leah Monroe (Bolton-Warr.) — A dynamic scorer who put 33 balls in the net last season. The senior was fifth-team all-state in Class C in 2018.

Sarah Paige (Fort Ann) — She scored 46 goals last year, putting her on 140 to start this season. She's extremely dangerous with the ball at her feet.

Brooke Pickett (Stillwater) — Last year's state Player of the Year in Class C returns as the Warriors seek a repeat title. She leads the way on a team with many stars.

Shae Riedinger (J'burg-Min.) — The second-leading scorer last year for Johnsburg, she now assumes the go-to role on a newly merged team.