BROADALBIN — Through 87 minutes of play, both eighth-seeded Broadalbin-Perth and ninth-seeded Greenwich played to a scoreless defensive stalemate in their Class B opening-round matchup of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Thursday.
Then, an opportunity opened when the Witches’ Tommy Abate sent a direct kick into the left corner to Christian O’Brien, who was able to play the ball to Charlie Gartner at the top of the box.
Gartner tried to beat the defense to his left, but was repulsed. He turned to his right and fired a 20-yard shot to the back post and into the side net for the 1-0 overtime winner to send Greenwich (12-3-1) into a quarterfinal match at top-seeded Ichabod Crane. The match is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m.
“It was a bending shot,” said Greenwich coach Tim Kelleher. “It was beautiful and I had a great look at it because it happened right in front of me. Our team moved up to Class B this year and it was tough for us. We’re a small school. We have to play against bigger schools. To get this win, it was a tremendous effort by our boys against a very good team. They (the Patriots) have coached some quality teams for a long time.”
Each team did a sound job of focusing on the top scorers, with B-P’s Kyle Denman checked well by Greenwich defenders Abate and first-time starter Hunter Dixson. On the opposite side, B-P defenders Cedric Boehme and Ian Schwartz played tough defense on Gartner and the Witches’ offense.
Greenwich held a 7-5 advantage in shots, but had trouble controlling the ball deep in their own end of the field. The Patriots (12-4-1) held an 8-0 edge in corner kicks.
Senior Andres Gonzalez, a converted midfielder, made five saves to record his fifth shutout for the Witches.
Class B Opening Round
Greenwich 0 0 1 — 1
Broadalbin-Perth 0 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: 1, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner, 8:00.
Goalies-saves: Jack Marsden (B-P) 6, Andres Gonzalez (G) 5.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 0, Broadalbin-Perth 8.
