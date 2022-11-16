Galuski, Abate earn top awards on Wasaren all-star team

Addyson Galuski of Waterford was named Offensive Player of the Year and Cate Abate of Greenwich was named Defensive Player of the Year as part of the 2022 Wasaren League girls soccer all-star team.

Defender Molly Abate and midfielder Norah Niesz of Greenwich were named to the first team. Stillwater's Isabella Mack, Elliott Patenaude and Kylie Peacock also made the first team along with Mechanicville's Maddy Hopeck, Olivia Horan, Allie Kenyon, Marisa Krosky and Courtney Toher.

Waterford's Payton Galuski, Cassidy McClement and Mia O'Brian, as well as Grace Houghton of Hoosick Falls and Abbie Yetto of Tamarac, also made the first team.

Wasaren All-Stars Offensive Player of the Year Player;Yr.;School Addyson Galuski;Jr.;Waterford Defensive Player of the Year Cate Abate;Sr.;Greenwich First Team Player;Pos.;School Molly Abate;Def.;Greenwich Payton Galuski;Mid.;Waterford Maddy Hopeck;For.;Mechanicville Olivia Horan;GK;Mechanicville Grace Houghton;Mid.;Hoosick Falls Allie Kenyon;Def.;Mechanicville Marisa Krosky;Mid.;Mechanicville Isabella Mack;Def.;Stillwater Cassidy McClement;For.;Waterford Norah Niesz;Mid.;Greenwich Mia O'Brien;For.;Waterford Elliott Patenaude;Mid.;Stillwater Kylie Peacock;Mid.;Stillwater Courtney Toher;Def.;Mechanicville Abbie Yetto;For.;Tamarac Second Team Sophia Belonga;Mid.;Waterford Imani Bloomfield;Def.;Waterford Riley Caiazza;Def.;Hoosic Valley Hannah Coffin;Mid.;Hoosic Valley Nora Coulibaly;Def.;Emma Willard Madison Daley;Mid.;Mechanicville Isabella Estill;For.;Stillwater Addison Gates;For.;Cambridge Mayzie Gibeault;Def.;Stillwater Hope Granger;GK;Hoosick Falls Haylee Jones;Mid.;Berlin Elizabeth Marci;Mid.;Greenwich Jacey Nieckarz;Def.;Cambridge Isabella Raucci;Mid.;Mechanicville Isabella Vecchio;Def.;Waterford Emma Waugh;Def.;Hoosick Falls Jaidyn Wood;Def.;Hoosick Falls Honorable Mention Berlin-New Lebanon: Lizzy Hunt, Becca Madsen; Cambridge: Lexie Pederson, Maizie Steele, Emma Townsend, Schuylar Nolan; Emma Willard: Lila Davis, Leslie Mayer, Aurora Debye-Saxinger; Greenwich: Maeve Kelleher, Olivia Reizsel, Luna Wiebe, Sarah Radovich; Hoosick Falls: Ava Salvesvold, Elizabeth DaRosa, Danielle Stratton; Hoosic Valley: Jaquelyn Carlo, Megan Rice, Kaylee Smith; Mechanicville: Evie Dowd, Meghan DiSienna, Ava Charbonneau; Stillwater: Bridget Coon, Katelyn Koval, Riley O'Brien; Tamarac: Katie Gross, Taylor Smith; Waterford: Carly Cordts, Alex Phelps, Zoe Grennon, Maddy Atwood.