Galuski, Abate earn top awards on Wasaren all-star team

Addyson Galuski of Waterford was named Offensive Player of the Year and Cate Abate of Greenwich was named Defensive Player of the Year as part of the 2022 Wasaren League girls soccer all-star team.
Defender Molly Abate and midfielder Norah Niesz of Greenwich were named to the first team. Stillwater's Isabella Mack, Elliott Patenaude and Kylie Peacock also made the first team along with Mechanicville's Maddy Hopeck, Olivia Horan, Allie Kenyon, Marisa Krosky and Courtney Toher.
Waterford's Payton Galuski, Cassidy McClement and Mia O'Brian, as well as Grace Houghton of Hoosick Falls and Abbie Yetto of Tamarac, also made the first team.