GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Final

Mohonasen 1, Averill Park 0

Class B Final

Schalmont 3, Mechanicville 1

VOLLEYBALL

Class AA Quarterfinals

Shenendehowa def. Saratoga, 25-23, 25-13, 25-12

Ballston Spa def. Bethlehem, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19

Guilderland def. Columbia, 3-2

Class A Quarterfinals 

Queensbury def. Averill Park, 25-13, 25-17, 27-25

South Glens Falls def. Troy, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13

Gloversville def. Mohonasen, 3-1

Class C Quarterfinals

Lake George def. Albany Academy, 25-2, 25-6, 25-8

Fonda def. Canajoharie-Ft. Plain, 26-24, 25-16, 25-11

Tamarac def. Mechanicville, 26-24, 24-26, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23

Class D Quarterfinals

Hartford def. Cambridge, 26-24, 25-13, 25-15.

Argyle def. Mayfield, 25-9, 22-25, 25-22, 25-10

Maple Hill def. Fort Edward, 3-0.

