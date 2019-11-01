GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Final
Mohonasen 1, Averill Park 0
Class B Final
Schalmont 3, Mechanicville 1
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Shenendehowa def. Saratoga, 25-23, 25-13, 25-12
Ballston Spa def. Bethlehem, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19
Guilderland def. Columbia, 3-2
Class A Quarterfinals
Queensbury def. Averill Park, 25-13, 25-17, 27-25
South Glens Falls def. Troy, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13
Gloversville def. Mohonasen, 3-1
Class C Quarterfinals
Lake George def. Albany Academy, 25-2, 25-6, 25-8
Fonda def. Canajoharie-Ft. Plain, 26-24, 25-16, 25-11
Tamarac def. Mechanicville, 26-24, 24-26, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23
Class D Quarterfinals
Hartford def. Cambridge, 26-24, 25-13, 25-15.
Argyle def. Mayfield, 25-9, 22-25, 25-22, 25-10
Maple Hill def. Fort Edward, 3-0.
