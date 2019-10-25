GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Burnt Hills 3, Scotia 0
Queensbury 4, Troy 0
Averill Park 2, South High 0
Class C Opening Round
Lake George 9, Mayfield 0
Schoharie 10, Rensselaer 1
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Burnt Hills 3, Averill Park 0
Class D Quarterfinals
Northville 2, Saratoga Catholic 0
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Chazy 6, Johnsburg-Minerva 0
