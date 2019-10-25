{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Burnt Hills 3, Scotia 0

Queensbury 4, Troy 0

Averill Park 2, South High 0

Class C Opening Round

Lake George 9, Mayfield 0

Schoharie 10, Rensselaer 1

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Burnt Hills 3, Averill Park 0

Class D Quarterfinals

Northville 2, Saratoga Catholic 0

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Chazy 6, Johnsburg-Minerva 0

