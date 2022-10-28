Frazier leads way on Adirondack League all-star team

Senior forward Lila Frazier of Lake George was named Player of the Year as part of the Adirondack League's 2022 girls soccer all-star team.

Frazier helped the Warriors go 8-0 during the Adirondack League regular season (12-4-2 overall). Defender Tiffany Cornelius and midfielder Samantha Gorey of Lake George were named to the first team.

Three players from Hadley-Luzerne (10-5-2) made the first team — forward Hannah Johnson, goalkeeper Madison Lent and forward Carolina Lott-Diamond. Forward Kara Bacon and midfielder Ella Moskov made the first team from Bolton-Warrensburg (15-3), which won the Adirondack League championship.

Two players from Class D finalist Fort Ann (10-5-3) earned first-team honors — forward Paige Trzaskos and eighth grader Olivia Winchell. Also on the first team are defender Alexis Crossman of Corinth and defender Brooklynn VanGuilder of Whitehall.

Adirondack All-Stars Player of the Year Player;Pos.;School Lila Frazier;For.;Lake George First Team Kara Bacon;For.;Bolton-Warr. Tiffany Cornelius;Def.;Lake George Alexis Crossman;Def.;Corinth Samantha Gorey;Mid.;Lake George Hannah Johnson;For.;Had.-Luzerne Madison Lent;GK;Had.-Luzerne Carolina Lott-Diamond;For.;Had.-Luzerne Ella Moskov;Mid.;Bolton-Warr. Paige Trzaskos;For.;Fort Ann Brooklynn VanGuilder;Def.;Whitehall Olivia Winchell;For.; Fort Ann Second Team Sarah Abbott;Def.;Had.-Luzerne Angel Aratare;For.;Fort Ann Kailey Bacon;Def.;Bolton-Warr. Alyssa Crossman;For.;Corinth Bella Garrison;GK;Salem Ashlyn Groesbeck;Def.;Whitehall Ila Hubert;Mid.;Bolton-Warr. Sophia Keays;Def.;Salem Kiki LaGuerre;For.;North Warren Lara Stanco;Mid.;Lake George Baylee Wright;GK;Fort Ann