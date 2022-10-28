Frazier leads way on Adirondack League all-star team

Senior forward Lila Frazier of Lake George was named Player of the Year as part of the Adirondack League's 2022 girls soccer all-star team.
Frazier helped the Warriors go 8-0 during the Adirondack League regular season (12-4-2 overall). Defender Tiffany Cornelius and midfielder Samantha Gorey of Lake George were named to the first team.
Three players from Hadley-Luzerne (10-5-2) made the first team — forward Hannah Johnson, goalkeeper Madison Lent and forward Carolina Lott-Diamond. Forward Kara Bacon and midfielder Ella Moskov made the first team from Bolton-Warrensburg (15-3), which won the Adirondack League championship.
Two players from Class D finalist Fort Ann (10-5-3) earned first-team honors — forward Paige Trzaskos and eighth grader Olivia Winchell. Also on the first team are defender Alexis Crossman of Corinth and defender Brooklynn VanGuilder of Whitehall.