HUDSON FALLS — Sarah Paige had three goals and one assist to lead third-seeded Fort Ann to a 6-1 win over sixth-seeded Whitehall on Monday in a Class D quarterfinal of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament.

Paige is now tied for 12th in career goals in New York state. Seventh-grader Cherokie Steves added two goals and one assist.

The Cardinals play second-seeded Northville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Fonda.

