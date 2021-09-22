Fort Ann shuts out Hadley-Luzerne

LAKE LUZERNE — Fort Ann turned three loose balls in the box into a 3-0 Adirondack League boys soccer victory Wednesday over Hadley-Luzerne.

Combined with Dylan Brown’s shutout in goal, the Cardinals earned another win for first-year head coach Jim Caprood in a battle of league unbeatens.

Dakota Winch, Jackson Paige and newcomer Sam Fredericks netted goals for Fort Ann, which improved to 4-0 in the league, 4-2 overall.

Caprood took over this year from Rich McCabe, who retired after 40 years and more than 600 career victories after last spring’s Fall II season.

“I think the Fort Ann program is the same as it has been for a long time,” said Caprood, who spent the last 15 seasons coaching the Cardinals’ JV or modified teams. “Every year, we get another good group of kids, and there’s always someone willing to step in and make it their time to shine and do their part.”

Winch opened the scoring by hammering home a ball that reached the goalie box, and Paige followed 10 minutes later off a corner kick for a 2-0 halftime lead. Fredericks, a senior transfer student, got a foot on another loose ball in the box to complete the scoring.