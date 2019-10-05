FORT ANN — The name has become synonymous with the Fort Ann community and Section II athletics.
Rich McCabe said he “never envisioned staying in one position for 40 years,” but that’s just how his legacy of turning the Cardinals into a boys soccer powerhouse was built — through longevity and commitment.
Now in his 39th season as the head coach of Fort Ann, the New York State Soccer Coaches Hall of Famer is running down another milestone — his 600th victory.
With 592 wins, McCabe trails only Maple Hill’s Dan Gillespie (668 wins) and Mt. Markham’s Charlie Engle for the most all-time wins in state boys soccer history, and Gillespie has had the advantage of coaching for seven more seasons. Their winning percentages are nearly identical (.759 for McCabe and .778 for Gillespie through Thursday).
Entering this season, McCabe’s total stood at 584 — needing to match last season’s win total of 16 to hit the mark. The Cardinals have started 8-3-1 overall, including 8-1-1 in the Adirondack League. There are three remaining regular-season matches left on the schedule, plus any postseason games that would follow.
With a state championship ring already on his finger from the 2015 team and no stated desire to catch Gillespie for the all-time mark, it begs the question as to how much longer he intends to coach.
“I get asked that probably monthly and I tell everybody the same thing — I enjoy doing it,” said McCabe, decked out in bright red gear from his collar that reads “Cardinals” around his neck to his Fort Ann Cardinals vest and his Cardinals logo cap. “It’s my passion. Until I feel like I get to a point where it’s not an enjoyment anymore or it feels like a job, that’s probably when I will walk away.”
When McCabe first came to the boys’ soccer program, there was no state championship year to list on the school’s welcoming sign upon visiting the Fort Ann Central School campus.
No undefeated teams to reminisce, like the second-longest winning streak in the history of NYSPHSAA boys soccer of 44 games that lasted through the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
And, there were no Section II championships (16) or Adirondack League titles (20) to count.
While his future remains unclear, the hook for McCabe has always been engaging in educating students and getting to know everybody on campus.
“From the time they walk through the door as a kindergartner, I have them in class until they graduate,” McCabe said. “You get to know the families so well. It’s a K-12 building and an advantage. Four of my game managers today were once managers for the fifth or sixth grade. And, now some of our previous managers are players on the team.”
Lake George coach Blake White, who entered the season with 444 wins, the fifth most in Section II boys’ soccer history, said about McCabe: “They’re our chief rival as far as soccer goes. He does a great job at recruiting ball boys and he’ll have six to eight kids. Typically those kids who watch the games — can play. He’s formed that culture. Every year, it doesn’t matter if they lose a bunch of guys. They still find success.”
McCabe has seen so many Fort Ann student-athletes pass through the school doors that he may be best suited to fill out a family tree as a genealogist.
There are five second-generation players on the current construction of the team including the fathers of both Lunts (Tanner and Jake), both Blondins (Caleb and Ryan) and Jackson Paige. On the 2015 state championship team, there were 11 players whose fathers played for McCabe.
“When we won, it was not only a relief for the players and the coaching staff, but for the community,” McCabe said. “Everybody celebrated in that win. It was a big, town-wide enjoyment.”
Consistency with the assistant coaching staff has helped, as well, with many of McCabe’s assistants sticking around between eight and 12 seasons. Current assistant Dave Morse is in his ninth year.
“He has a certain style that he wants to play,” White said. “He doesn’t necessarily have the most skilled players. He usually has big guys who can win the clear and others who can finish on their shots. It’s usually from defense to forward, scrambling around, but they don’t give up much. It’s a great system and his players execute it well.”
In recent seasons, Fort Ann and Lake George have battled to the wire in close games.
“That’s kind of the benchmark — we determine what kind of year that we’re going to have as far as advancing in the sectionals,” White said. “It’s good to always have somebody in there to push you to improve.”
Those who are new to the coaching scene, like first-year Granville coach Shane Jones, understand the value of playing against a McCabe-led Fort Ann squad too.
“He’s been one of the best and most respected coaches in the area for so long,” Jones said. “How we play against them is going to give us a great idea of where we are as a program.”
“Coaching is all about stealing other people’s good ideas,” said a chuckling McCabe. “I’ve taken stuff from my high school coach, Larry Smith, who coached (at South Glens Falls) for 33 years and won 19 Foothills Council championships. He was a great mentor to me and my brothers. Our saying has been: never stop improving. That’s our mantra.”
