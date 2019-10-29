{{featured_button_text}}

ROTTERDAM — Aidan Barnes scored in each half, and top-seeded Fort Ann defeated Northville 2-0 Tuesday in a Class D semifinal of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament at Mohonasen.

Barnes' first goal was a left-footer from about 25 yards out to the far post. His second goal, according to Fort Ann coach Rich McCabe, was a low liner that traveled past several defenders who may have screened the Northville goalie.

Goalie Adam Winchell made a diving save in the second half to preserve the shutout, his 10th of the season.

McCabe said the defense of Jake Lunt, Dillon Vaughn, Ryan Blondin and Tanner Lunt played very well.

Fort Ann (13-4-1) plays St. Johnsville in the championship at 5 p.m. Saturday at Colonie. The Cardinals will be going for their 10th consecutive Class D sectional title.

