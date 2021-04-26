Fort Ann, Lake George settle for 1-1 tie, share title (with photo gallery)

FORT ANN — Somehow, after a crazy Fall II season squeezed between winter and spring, the ending seems appropriate.

Lake George and Fort Ann played to a 1-1 tie in the Adirondack League boys soccer championship game on Monday at Golden Goal. The longtime league rivals will finish as co-champions.

Ty Loso scored a first-half goal for Fort Ann and Sam Knauf struck for Lake George in the second half. Both teams finish the season 8-1-1.

“Just the fact that we played — with the seven weeks, trying to rush through preseason, first day outside was our first game — it was a little bit different,” Lake George coach Blake White said. “It was pretty neat in a lot of ways. The best thing was the seniors got to play.”

The wind was a big factor in the game. Fort Ann had it at its back for the first half and took a 1-0 lead when Justin Zeh’s throw-in led to Loso’s goal.

Lake George had the wind in the second half and scored when Knauf put a rocket into the Fort Ann goal.

“When he hits the ball right, the goalie doesn’t have a chance,” White said.