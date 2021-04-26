Fort Ann, Lake George settle for 1-1 tie, share title (with photo gallery)

FORT ANN — Somehow, after a crazy Fall II season squeezed between winter and spring, the ending seems appropriate.
Lake George and Fort Ann played to a 1-1 tie in the Adirondack League boys soccer championship game on Monday at Golden Goal. The longtime league rivals will finish as co-champions.
Ty Loso scored a first-half goal for Fort Ann and Sam Knauf struck for Lake George in the second half. Both teams finish the season 8-1-1.
“Just the fact that we played — with the seven weeks, trying to rush through preseason, first day outside was our first game — it was a little bit different,” Lake George coach Blake White said. “It was pretty neat in a lot of ways. The best thing was the seniors got to play.”
The wind was a big factor in the game. Fort Ann had it at its back for the first half and took a 1-0 lead when Justin Zeh’s throw-in led to Loso’s goal.
Lake George had the wind in the second half and scored when Knauf put a rocket into the Fort Ann goal.
“When he hits the ball right, the goalie doesn’t have a chance,” White said.
Both goalies had outstanding games. Yogi Johnson made six saves for Lake George. Adam Winchell made seven for Fort Ann and faced lots of pressure in the second half and overtime.
“He made probably five diving saves to push the ball wide,” Fort Ann coach Rich McCabe said. “Without him, we definitely lose that game.”
Monday’s game puts a wrap on a boys soccer season nobody could have predicted.
“I’m really proud of my kids,” McCabe said, “but I’m proud of all the schools in general to be able to pull this off when a lot of people didn’t think we could pull it off. It’s a credit to the kids and coaches and the parents. We survived.”
“We kept plugging away, we didn’t lose our composure,” White said. “To be one of the top teams in the league again, that never gets old.”