Fort Ann girls reach Class D soccer final

GLOVERSVILLE — Olivia Winchell and Riley Echeandia assisted on each other’s goals Thursday night to lead the Fort Ann to a 2-0 Class D semifinal victory over Germantown.

The top-seeded Cardinals advance to the Class D championship of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament to face third-seeded St. Johnsville on Monday at 6 p.m. at Stillwater High School.

It is Fort Ann’s first Class D final since 2018, when the Cardinals defeated New Lebanon 3-0 for their first Section II title in eight tries. That Fort Ann team reached the state final.

On Thursday night, Winchell scored on a feed from Echeandia with 1:15 left in the first half to put Fort Ann on the board.

With 4:05 left in regulation, the Cardinals (13-3-2) added an insurance goal, as Echeandia scored on a header off an indirect kick from Winchell. Baylee Wright picked up the shutout in goal.

“It was a tough game,” Fort Ann coach Jason Humiston said.

“We controlled most of the game, but they put eight in the box and were looking for a home-run ball. It was only a 1-0 game for most of it — we were one mistake away from going overtime. But we played good defense and we outshot them 16-1.”

Class D Semifinal

Germantown 0 0 — 0

Fort Ann (13-3-2) 1 1 — 1

First half — 1, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Riley Echeandia), 1:15.

Second half — 2, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia (Olivia Winchell), 4:05.

Goalies-saves — Baylee Wright (FA) 3.

