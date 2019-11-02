GLOVERSVILLE — Brytney Moore scored two goals and Grace Forsey added another as Northville beat Fort Ann 3-0 in a Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament on Saturday.
Northville moves on to play in Wednesday's championship game at Mechanicville (6:30 p.m.).
Fort Ann finished its season at 13-4-1. The Cardinals lost several players from last year's state finalist team and had to do some rebuilding.
You have free articles remaining.
"We started six freshmen and a seventh-grader tonight," coach Jason Humiston said. "Our girls hung in there all season long. Northville was better than us tonight. I couldn't be prouder of this group of girls."
Senior Sarah Paige finished her career with 175 goals, third-most in Section II behind Brittany LaPlant of Queensbury and Nha Wright of Duanesburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.