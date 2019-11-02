{{featured_button_text}}

GLOVERSVILLE — Brytney Moore scored two goals and Grace Forsey added another as Northville beat Fort Ann 3-0 in a Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament on Saturday.

Northville moves on to play in Wednesday's championship game at Mechanicville (6:30 p.m.).

Fort Ann finished its season at 13-4-1. The Cardinals lost several players from last year's state finalist team and had to do some rebuilding.

"We started six freshmen and a seventh-grader tonight," coach Jason Humiston said. "Our girls hung in there all season long. Northville was better than us tonight. I couldn't be prouder of this group of girls."

Senior Sarah Paige finished her career with 175 goals, third-most in Section II behind Brittany LaPlant of Queensbury and Nha Wright of Duanesburg.

