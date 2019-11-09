{{featured_button_text}}

COLONIE — Fort Ann ran into a more powerful squad Saturday, losing its Class D state regional final to Section IX's Mount Academy 4-0 in boys soccer action at Colonie High School.

Benson Arnold and Connor Huleatt had most of the Eagles' scoring, according to Fort Ann coach Rich McCabe.

"They're really good for a 'D' school," McCabe said. "They'd give our B's and C's a hard time."

McCabe said Cardinals goalie Adam Winchell played an outstanding game.

"It probably should have been eight goals for them. He made some tremendous saves," McCabe said.

The Cardinals (14-5-1) lose four seniors: longtime starters Tanner Lunt, Aidan Barnes and Tyler Steves, along with reserve Gavin Gadway.

"They all had a good career and kept our string of 10 straight sectional titles alive," McCabe said.

