Fort Ann victory

Fort Ann players pose for a photo after winning the Section II title on Saturday.

 Will Springstead@poststar.com

COLONIE — With two second-half goals, Fort Ann topped St. Johnsville 2-0 to win the Class D final of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday at Colonie High School.

The win gave the top-seeded Cardinals (14-4-1) their 10th consecutive Class D sectional title, completing a decade sweep.

Tyler Steves and Justin Zeh tallied for Fort Ann, while Adam Winchell made five saves for the shutout.

Fort Ann will play Section IX champion Mount Academy in a regional final on Nov. 9 at Colonie at a time to be determined.

