COLONIE — With two second-half goals, Fort Ann topped St. Johnsville 2-0 to win the Class D final of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday at Colonie High School.
The win gave the top-seeded Cardinals (14-4-1) their 10th consecutive Class D sectional title, completing a decade sweep.
You have free articles remaining.
Tyler Steves and Justin Zeh tallied for Fort Ann, while Adam Winchell made five saves for the shutout.
Fort Ann will play Section IX champion Mount Academy in a regional final on Nov. 9 at Colonie at a time to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.