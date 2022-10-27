Fort Ann comes up short in Class D girls soccer final

STILLWATER — Fort Ann has lots of experience with close games. The Cardinals played in plenty of them this season. And they have plenty of them in their Section II championship game history.

The results haven’t always been what they hoped for, and that trend continued on Thursday.

Ciara Thompson scored the game-winning goal in the 66th minute as Northville defeated the Cardinals 2-1 in the Class D final of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament at Stillwater High School. The Cards’ season finished at 10-5-3.

Fort Ann found itself in a championship game that at first looked like an uphill climb, then looked winnable, then slipped away on the late goal. In the end, Northville was able to capitalize on a great scoring chance and earned a trip to the state regional tournament.

“I told them I was proud of them,” Fort Ann coach Jason Humiston of his postgame meeting with the team. “Seven seniors … I’ve had for a long time. They can look themselves in the mirror tonight and say they gave 100 percent, and we can live with the outcome.”

The Cards played in their own end for the majority of the game’s first 30 minutes, and fell behind when Leah Valovic converted a penalty kick 12:56 into the game.

“They were making some different runs up front,” Humiston said. “We kept double teaming a girl that we didn’t need to double team. We made adjustments at halftime.”

Throughout the first half, Baylee Wright was there to make the important stops. She didn’t have to make spectacular saves, but every ball near her, aside from the PK, ended up in the firm grasp of her arms.

“She’s been the backbone of our team all year long,” Humiston said. “She’s a freshman, but her work ethic is unbelievable.”

Fort Ann came out strong in the second half, controlling the majority of play. The Cardinals’ best scoring chances came on set pieces, and they tied the game at 1-all when Olivia Winchell’s corner kick — which sailed down the goal line and landed in the middle of the goal mouth — went in off a Northville player.

But Fort Ann couldn’t generate enough of those chances. Northville pounced on an opportunity with 15:05 left, scoring on Thompson’s 25-yard drive.

“We would put a few passes together, but we just couldn’t get that connecting pass in the upper third,” Humiston said. “That was the thing that was killing us.

“They’re a tough team and they’re not going to let you get shots off like we’re used to, so we had to capitalize on our opportunities and we didn’t.”

Fort Ann played in three ties and six one-goal games this season. The Cards have also not had much luck in sectional championship games, where they won in 2018 but have lost all the others, often in one-goal outcomes.

But this is a loss they can live with.

“We had a good year,” Humiston said. “It was a good season overall. We’re upset that we can’t move on, but that’s how it goes.”