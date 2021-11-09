 Skip to main content
Foothills announces boys soccer all-star team

South Glens Falls and Schuylerville put three players each on the first team and Queensbury had two as the Foothills Council announced its 2021 boys soccer all-star team.

Forward Sam Rogers of Broadalbin-Perth was named the league's Most Valuable Player.

Midfielder Liam Armstrong, defender Balasai Witt and goalkeeper Griffin Brophy made the first team from Foothills champion Schuylerville. South High's first-teamers are forwards Xander Novack and Gavin Parker and midfielder Nate Marx.

Named to the first team from Queensbury were defender Jude Jordi-Donnelly and forward Ian Rathbun. Midfielder Jack Motsiff of Glens Falls also made the first team.

