Foothills announces boys soccer all-star team

South Glens Falls and Schuylerville put three players each on the first team and Queensbury had two as the Foothills Council announced its 2021 boys soccer all-star team.

Forward Sam Rogers of Broadalbin-Perth was named the league's Most Valuable Player.

Midfielder Liam Armstrong, defender Balasai Witt and goalkeeper Griffin Brophy made the first team from Foothills champion Schuylerville. South High's first-teamers are forwards Xander Novack and Gavin Parker and midfielder Nate Marx.

Named to the first team from Queensbury were defender Jude Jordi-Donnelly and forward Ian Rathbun. Midfielder Jack Motsiff of Glens Falls also made the first team.

Foothills All-Stars MVP Player;Pos.;School Sam Rogers;For.;Broad.-Perth FIRST TEAM Kofi Jack;For.;Scotia Liam Armstrong;Mid.;Schuylerville Xander Novack;For.;South High Jude Jordi-Donnelly;Def.;Queensbury Jack Motsiff;Mid.;Glens Falls Ian Rathbun;For.;Queensbury Balasai Witt;Def.;Schuylerville Dane Dillenbeck;Def.;Gloversville Gavin Parker;For.;South High Nate Marx;Mid.;South High Griffin Brophy;GK;Schuylerville SECOND TEAM Xavier Delucca;D/F;Scotia Alex Straker;Def.;South High Gavin Kelly;Mid.;Queensbury Lucas Cottrell;Mid.;Schuylerville Ethan Brott;Def.;Broad.-Perth Frank Decrescenzo;Def.;South High Nick Covey;Striker;Amsterdam Kody Rogers;Mid.;Broad.-Perth Nick Bianco;Striker;Broad.-Perth Jordan Yanno;C/M;Gloversville Kazuma Lomanto;C/M;Gloversville Ayden Greive;GK;Glens Falls HONORABLE MENTION Amsterdam: Matthew Bresonis, Brodie McNeil, Lucca Quatrini; B-P: Antonio Dianello, Ian Schwartz, Glens Falls: Cameron Shaver, Landon Phipps, Tim Motsiff; Gloversville: Noah Clo, Doug Cook, James Collar, Alex Rosmarino, Justin Kemmet; Hudson Falls: Tyler Cook, John Gomez, Noah Williamson, Brayden Becker, Joe Lapan; Johnstown: Jayden Elston, Jake Ringer, Trey Naselli, Elijah Jones, Augustus Fagan, Keegan Elston; Queensbury: Sean Seeley; Schuylerville: Ian Baker, Ryan Piteri, Reid Rockhill; Scotia: Connor Raven, Zach Place; South High: Caden French.

