Foothills announces boys soccer all-star team

South Glens Falls and Schuylerville put three players each on the first team and Queensbury had two as the Foothills Council announced its 2021 boys soccer all-star team.
Forward Sam Rogers of Broadalbin-Perth was named the league's Most Valuable Player.
Midfielder Liam Armstrong, defender Balasai Witt and goalkeeper Griffin Brophy made the first team from Foothills champion Schuylerville. South High's first-teamers are forwards Xander Novack and Gavin Parker and midfielder Nate Marx.
Named to the first team from Queensbury were defender Jude Jordi-Donnelly and forward Ian Rathbun. Midfielder Jack Motsiff of Glens Falls also made the first team.