Lake George's 5-0 victory over Whitehall on Monday set the field in place for the Adirondack League girls soccer playoffs.

Top-seeded Bolton-Warrensburg will host Corinth on Tuesday. Lake George, which earned the No. 2 seed with Monday's win, will host third-seeded Fort Ann on Wednesday. Both semifinals are at 4 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack.

