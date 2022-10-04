Eichen goal lifts Queensbury past Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE — Luke Eichen scored on a low-angle scissors kick with 1:17 left in regulation Tuesday to lift the Queensbury boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Schuylerville.

The win allows the Spartans to control their own destiny with three games remaining in the Foothills Council regular season.

“This was a pretty big win — if we didn’t win tonight, we’d need help the rest of the way,” Queensbury head coach Pete Crotty said, after his club improved to 7-1-2 in the league, 8-1-4 overall. “We’re up by a half-game, so we still have control over what can happen.”

The Black Horses fell to 7-2-1, 8-4-1.

Eichen, a senior, scored on an assist from Max Roca off a restart.

“Max played the ball into the box from the right side,” Crotty said. “Luke was on the far side, close to the end line. He was just trying to put it back in front of the goal, and he just took a whack at it and stuck it in the net. It was a heck of a shot — it looked like he had no angle, and he kind of did a scissors kick. It was pretty unreal — good skill, he hit it clean.”

Crotty said most of the game was played between the 18s, with both teams having only a few solid chances each.

“In the second half, we kind of got going,” he said. “About 10-12 minutes in, we took more of a hold and we kept the ball quite a bit down in their end of the field.

“They had a great chance — Jake (Afsar-Keshmiri) saved it, but the ball popped up and he had to swat it away again,” Crotty added. “It was a good battle, a very even game.”

Both goalies, Afsar-Keshmiri and Schuylerville’s Griffin Brophy, finished with five saves.