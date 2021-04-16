Eagles end Warriors' long boys soccer win streak

FORT ANN — Hadley-Luzerne posted a breakthrough boys soccer win on Friday. Now the Eagles would like to challenge for the Adirondack League title.

Caleb Granger scored in overtime as the Eagles posted a 1-0 victory over Lake George. That snapped Lake George's 48-game league win streak as well as a 47-game overall regular-season win streak.

It was Hadley-Luzerne's first win over Lake George in a long time. The Eagles still have games left against Granville and Hartford, and at 5-2, they're hoping to get into the playoffs to break the hold of Lake George and Fort Ann on Adirondack League titles.

"It's huge momentum for us," coach Tyler Byrnes said. "Hopefully we'll get a chance to play for a championship next week."

Byrnes said his senior defenders — Dylan Smead, Scott Ripley and Joe Cieslik — were solid in back, keeping the Warriors from getting many good shots at the goal. Junior Carter McIntosh played a key role in shadowing a Lake George player and goalie Zack Caldwell made the saves for the shutout.

The winning goal was scored 1:16 into overtime. Granger dribbled through defenders and got a shot past the Lake George goalkeeper.