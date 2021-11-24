Duffy, Peterson, Sweenor earn top honors on Section II girls soccer all-stars

Queensbury's Brigid Duffy, Salem's Kathryn Sweenor and Corinth's Lorelai Peterson were among the top award winners on the Section II Girls Soccer All-Star team announced on Wednesday.
Duffy, the Foothills Council MVP, was named Player of the Year in Class A. Tim Ciampa, who led Queensbury to its first-ever sectional title, was named Coach of the Year.
Sweenor was named Goalkeeper of the Year in Class D and Peterson earned Goalkeeper of the Year honors in Class C.
Queensbury's Bayley Duffy and Julia Afsar-Keshmiri earned first-team honors in Class A. Vanessa Jorgensen of South Glens Falls was also named to the first team.
Lake George's Lila Frasier and Samantha Gorey were named to the first team in Class C. Kara Bacon and Gabs Mowery of Bolton-Warrensburg also made the first team in that class along with Isabella Estill of Stillwater, Faith Ingber of Greenwich and Carolina Lott-Diamond of Hadley-Luzerne.
Fort Ann had three players on the first team in Class D — Angel Aratare, Paige Trzaskos and Olivia Winchell. Sarah McMahon of Schuylerville made the first team in Class B. In Class AA, Saratoga's Madison McMaster got first-team honors.
The all-star team is normally announced at a December banquet, but the event was cancelled this year because of the pandemic.