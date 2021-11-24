Duffy, Peterson, Sweenor earn top honors on Section II girls soccer all-stars

Queensbury's Brigid Duffy, Salem's Kathryn Sweenor and Corinth's Lorelai Peterson were among the top award winners on the Section II Girls Soccer All-Star team announced on Wednesday.

Duffy, the Foothills Council MVP, was named Player of the Year in Class A. Tim Ciampa, who led Queensbury to its first-ever sectional title, was named Coach of the Year.

Sweenor was named Goalkeeper of the Year in Class D and Peterson earned Goalkeeper of the Year honors in Class C.

Queensbury's Bayley Duffy and Julia Afsar-Keshmiri earned first-team honors in Class A. Vanessa Jorgensen of South Glens Falls was also named to the first team.

Lake George's Lila Frasier and Samantha Gorey were named to the first team in Class C. Kara Bacon and Gabs Mowery of Bolton-Warrensburg also made the first team in that class along with Isabella Estill of Stillwater, Faith Ingber of Greenwich and Carolina Lott-Diamond of Hadley-Luzerne.

Fort Ann had three players on the first team in Class D — Angel Aratare, Paige Trzaskos and Olivia Winchell. Sarah McMahon of Schuylerville made the first team in Class B. In Class AA, Saratoga's Madison McMaster got first-team honors.

The all-star team is normally announced at a December banquet, but the event was cancelled this year because of the pandemic.

Section II All-Stars CLASS AA Player of the Year: Georgia Greene (Shenendehowa) Goalkeeper of the Year: Tor Rollins (Guilderland) Coach of the Year: Scott LaMor (Columbia) All-Stars: Brooke DelSignore (Shen), Ruth Hotaling (Beth), Bridget McLoughlin (Shaker), Madison McMaster (Sar), Kaiden Ring (Columbia), Mia Van Dyke (Colonie), Maddie Wania (BSpa), Kaleigh West (Nisky), Mayah Wheeler (Shaker). CLASS A Player of the Year: Brigid Duffy (Queensbury) Goalkeeper of the Year: Michelina Lombardi (Averill Park) Coach of the Year: Tim Ciampa (Queensbury) All-Stars: Courtney Bush (Mohon), Hannah Bachorik (Mohon), Brooklyn Drago (Scotia), Bayley Duffy (QHS), Meredith Gaylord (AP), Vanessa Jorgensen (SGF), Julia Afsar-Keshmiri (QHS), Rylee O’Connor (Scotia), Ella Blesi (BH), Samantha Torres (BH). CLASS B Player of the Year: Abby Dolge (Ichabod Crane) Goalkeeper of the Year: Olivia Horan (Mechanicville) Coach of the Year: Rob Klug (Broadalbin-Perth) All-Stars: Gabriela Amoroso (Schal), Jaclyn Benedetti (Cohoes), Ally Brown (V'ville), Abby Buckley (Tam), Brooke Bush (B-P), Simone Cassano (Schal), Sophie Champagne (Tam), Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech), Lilly Farrell (V'ville), Maddie Finn (CCHS), Payton Graber (Schal), Ella Grupe (G'ville), Emma Haller (Greenville), Erin Mash (Names), Sarah McMahon (Schy), Anna Nichols (Names), Katie Pagnotta (Ravena), Alayna Preston (B-P), Courtney Toher (Mech), Gianna Viscusi (Schal). CLASS C Player of the Year: Katelyn Krohn (Schoharie) Goalkeeper of the Year: Lorelai Peterson (Corinth) Coach of the Year: Sheila Golden (Maple Hill) All-Stars: Kara Bacon (B-W), Haley Drinon (Scho), Isabella Estill (Still), Alayna Fletcher (MHill), Lila Frasier (LG), Addyson Galuski (Water), Samantha Gorey (LG), Faith Ingber (G'wich), Carolina Lott-Diamond (H-L), Amber MacNeil (HoF), Stephanie Martin (Galway), Cassidy McClement (Waterford), Kelsey Meca (Mayfield), Gianna Morse (MHill), Gabs Mowery (B-W), Giana Murphy (Canjo), Hser Nay Yo (Ren), Addi Perry (Chatham), Meg Perry (HoF), Morgan Phelan (Scho), Cameryn Shultes (M'burgh), Ashlee Stevens (B-K), Isabella Vecchio (Waterford) CLASS D Player of the Year: Sydney Schell (St. Johnsville) Goalkeeper of the Year: Kathryn Sweenor (Salem) Coach of the Year: Zale Benton (St. Johnsville) All-Stars: Ryane Anderson (Ger), Angel Aratare (FA), Jordan DeNinno (St.J), Jo Galarneau (Mekeel), Kaylea Hickey (St.J), Morgan Staats (Ger), Kaelin Thompson (North), Paige Trzaskos (FA), Leah Valovic (North), Olivia Winchell (FA).

