Duffy named Player of Year for Foothills girls soccer

Bayley Duffy of Queensbury was named Player of the Year as part of the Foothills Council girls soccer all-star team released this week.

Duffy helped Queensbury to a 12-1 league record (15-3 overall) and the Foothills Council championship. Tom Barrows of Glens Falls was named Coach of the Year after leading the Indians to its best season in many years.

Midfielder Aislynn Dixon, defender Grace Riley and forward Ava Stewart of Queensbury were named to the first team. Schuylerville (11-1-1) also had three players on the first team — forward Macey Koval and midfielders Star Pflieger and Alayna Wian

Forward Ashlyn Fish and goalkeeper Elena Kennedy of South Glens Falls were named to the first team, as was midfielder Clara Avery of Glens Falls.

Foothills All-Stars Player of the Year Player;Pos.;School Bayley Duffy;For.;Queensbury Coach of the Year Tom Barrows;;Glens Falls First Team Clara Avery;Mid.;Glens Falls Alex Brown;For.;Broad.-Perth Lily Dempsey;Mid.;Scotia Aislynn Dixon;Mid.;Queensbury Ashlyn Fish;For.;South High Jules Huckans;Def.;Broad.-Perth Elena Kennedy;GK;South High Macey Koval;For.;Schuylerville Star Pflieger;Mid.;Schuylerville Grace Riley;Def.;Queensbury Jillian Sassanella;For.;Broad.-Perth Ava Stewart;For.;Queensbury Nikki Turney;Mid.;Amsterdam Alayna Wian;Mid.;Schuylerville Second Team Mia Afsar-Keshmiri;Mid.;Queensbury Mianna Barbosa;For.;Broad.-Perth Ella Drake;Mod.;Scotia Gabriella Everleth;Def.;Schuylerville Alex Frydel;Def.;Schuylerville Arionna Harrington;Mid.;Hudson Falls Rachel Jorgensen;Mid.;South High Meredith Montgomery;For.;Queensbury Mairead Marsden;GK;Broad.-Perth Amanda Maurer;Def.;Glens Falls Keira Rogan;Def.;Schuylerville Olivia Rogers;For.;Broad.-Perth Chase Tyler;For.;Broad.-Perth Madison Turney;Def.;Amsterdam Parker Welch;For.;Glens Falls Honorable Mention Gloversville: Alexandra Albanese, Anna Murphy, Schuylerville: Sophie Bodnar, Alexis Hewitt, South High: Addisyn Buckley, Grace Hughes, Queensbury: Shea Canavan, Kayla Zehr, Amsterdam: Madison Cebula, Julia Dion, Madisyn Meca, Anne Stanavich, Scotia: Kortney Clark, Alice Nichter, Maggie Obman, Broadalbin-Perth: Aubrey Fisher, Hudson Falls: Marissa Jarvis, Johnstown: Chelsea Johnson, Olivia Kilmer, Glens Falls: Ava Pirozzolo, Sarah Wolfstich.