Duffy named Player of Year for Foothills girls soccer

Bayley Duffy of Queensbury was named Player of the Year as part of the Foothills Council girls soccer all-star team released this week.
Duffy helped Queensbury to a 12-1 league record (15-3 overall) and the Foothills Council championship. Tom Barrows of Glens Falls was named Coach of the Year after leading the Indians to its best season in many years.
Midfielder Aislynn Dixon, defender Grace Riley and forward Ava Stewart of Queensbury were named to the first team. Schuylerville (11-1-1) also had three players on the first team — forward Macey Koval and midfielders Star Pflieger and Alayna Wian
Forward Ashlyn Fish and goalkeeper Elena Kennedy of South Glens Falls were named to the first team, as was midfielder Clara Avery of Glens Falls.