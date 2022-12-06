Duffy, Frazier, Moskov among all-state girls soccer players

Bayley Duffy, Lila Frazier and Ella Moskov all earned second-team honors on the all-state girls soccer team announced this week by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.

Duffy, a Queensbury attacker who is the Foothills Council Player of the Year, gained second-team status in Class A. Teammate Grace Riley, a defender, was named to the fifth team and South High goalie Elena Kennedy was selected for the sixth team.

Frazier, the Adirondack League Player of the Year from Lake George, was named to the second team in Class C. Moskov, a midfielder from Adirondack League champion Bolton-Warrensburg, also made the second team.

Cate Abate of sectional finalist Greenwich was named to the fourth team in Class C, where Payton Galuski (Player of the Year) and Meghan Reynolds (Coach of the Year) from state champion Waterford won the top two awards.

Paige Trzaskos of Fort Ann made the third team in Class D. Macey Koval of Schuylerville was named to the fifth team in Class B.