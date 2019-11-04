{{featured_button_text}}

Brigid Duffy of Queensbury was named Offensive Player of the Year and Jaime DeSimone of South Glens Falls was named Defensive Player of the Year as the Foothills Council named its 2019 girls soccer all-star team.

Jason Tenner of league champion Queensbury was named Coach of the Year.

Allie Basila, Christina Cummings, Izzy Dennison and Sophia Keshmiri of Queensbury were named to the first team. Also on the first team are Schuylerville's Cassandra Cooper and Brooke Keefer and South High's Hannah Breen.

