SOUTH GLENS FALLS — When the ball left the foot of Queensbury boys soccer forward Peter Crawford, the senior’s first inclination was that it was off target.
“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I just missed the shot,’” Crawford said. “Then, it went in, and I didn’t know if I should be happy or surprised. But, a goal is a goal, and I’m happy with the result today. If the ball goes in the net, you got to celebrate, right? There’s no other way.”
Wednesday night’s showdown between Queensbury and South Glens Falls — the two top teams in the Foothills Council North Division — lived up the hype with a wild finish that saw the game tied and untied in 52 seconds during the game’s final minutes.
Crawford got in the last celebration, though, as he took advantage of a misplayed clearance attempt and lofted it over the goalkeeper’s head with 3:14 remaining, lifting the Spartans to a 2-1 victory over South High.
“I figured that we’ve got three minutes left,” Crawford said. “Let’s go all in. (Bulldogs’ defender) Lanning (Torebka), if he had moved his foot like one inch in any direction, then that shot wouldn’t have gone in. (It was) just right off and perfect.”
Fifty-two seconds earlier, it appeared the game might be headed toward overtime when the Bulldogs (9-1, 11-1-1) tied it on a scramble in front of the net that was headed in by Colin Parker.
Senior forward Asa Edwards got Queensbury (9-1, 11-1) on the board first in the 47th minute on a ball that deflected off the goalkeeper’s hands. It was Edwards’ sixth goal of the season.
The three-time defending league champion Spartans weren’t quite ready to hand over the division crown, but the match had the look of a playoff game with temperatures in the low 50’s, a blustery wind and the stands nearly full to capacity. On the field, it was ratcheted up in terms of intensity, hustle and stingy defensive plays.
“It was a heck of a match,” said 30th-year Queensbury coach Pete Crotty. “The kids stepped up in the second half. We got more control of the midfield. We were able to play some and take some chances. We created one there (on the first goal) and we were fortunate enough to get the rebound and knock it in.”
South Glens Falls sent several players toward the net on a set piece to get the equalizer.
“We knew that they were dangerous on set pieces,” Crotty said. “We kicked the ball out of bounds and threw one out of bounds so we helped them keep possession. That’s their game. They (the Bulldogs) have some big bodies and found a way to knock it in. I don’t know how you describe that third goal. It took a deflection and looped in and over so we were fortunate for sure.”
Both teams entered with praise from the media. According to Monday’s weekly New York State Sportswriters Association poll, South High was ranked No. 4 while Queensbury checked in at No. 13 in Class A.
The teams played a fairly even first half with the teams taking three shots apiece. South High’s Justin Nesbitt and Derek Bushman were attentive in marking Spartans’ leading scorer Teddy Borgos (entered with 19 goals and nine assists). Each came up with strong takeaways from Borgos as he made his move toward the goal.
Opposite them was the hard-nosed defense from Queensbury’s fourth-year center back Lucas McCane, who did a sound job of paying attention to Bulldogs’ leading scorer Bobby Bruschini (18 goals, 13 assists).
The win for Queensbury split the season series at one game apiece. South Glens Falls had defeated the Spartans 3-1 back on Sept. 9.
“There are games to play, but this is a big one,” Crotty said. “After the first game when they beat us, this has been on the kids’ calendars for the past few weeks. They don’t want to relinquish. They want a piece of the title. I think we played with a lot more energy tonight and were more organized defensively.”
Queensbury 2, South High 1
Queensbury (9-1, 11-1) 0 2 — 2
South High (9-1, 11-1-1) 0 1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Queensbury, Asa Edwards 32:50. 2, South Glens Falls, Colin Parker, 4:06. 3, Queensbury, Peter Crawford, 3:14.
Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Q) 2, David Cohen (SGF) 7.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, South Glens Falls 2.
