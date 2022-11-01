Corriveau leads way on Adirondack all-star team

Dante Corriveau of Bolton-Warrensburg was named Most Valuable Player to lead the way on the 2022 Adirondack League boys soccer all-star team.

Corriveau, a senior forward, helped Bolton-Warrensburg win the Adirondack League title. Named to the first team from Bolton-Warrensburg were midfielder A.J. Moore, defender Justin Rushia and forward Louis Lang.

Midfielder Callon Sutliff and forward Riley Barnes made the first team from Fort Ann, the league's runner-up. Forward Mason Conklin and midfielder Caeden Wilson represent Hadley-Luzerne on the first team.

Also earning first-team honors are forward Nate Fiske of Hartford, goalkeeper Brad Erceg of Lake George, defender Carsen Bartow of Argyle and midfielder Sam Tangora of Corinth.

Adirondack Boys Soccer All-Stars MVP Player;Pos.;School Dante Corriveau;For.;Bolton-Warrensburg First Team Callon Sutliff;Mid.;Fort Ann A.J. Moore;Mid.;Bolton-Warrensburg Nate Fiske;For.;Hartford Mason Conklin;For.;Hadley-Luzerne Riley Barnes;For.;Fort Ann Brad Erceg;GK;Lake George Justin Rushia;Def.;Bolton-Warrensburg Carsen Bartow;Def.;Argyle Caeden Wilson;Mid.;Hadley-Luzerne Sam Tangora;Mid.;Corinth Louis Lang;For.;Bolton-Warrensburg Second Team Drake Stewart;Def.;Hartford Jackson Paige;For.;Fort Ann Keith Sonley;GK;Bolton-Warrensburg Jack Welch;Mid;Lake George Nick Wagemann;Def.;Lake George Evan Kader;For.;Hadley-Luzerne Cody Baker;Mid.;Hartford Owen Baker;GK;Corinth Shea Squires;Mid.;Argyle Tyler Hitchcock;Def.;North Warren Jake Lunt;Def.;Ft. Ann