Corriveau leads way on Adirondack all-star team

Dante Corriveau of Bolton-Warrensburg was named Most Valuable Player to lead the way on the 2022 Adirondack League boys soccer all-star team.

Corriveau, a senior forward, helped Bolton-Warrensburg win the Adirondack League title. Named to the first team from Bolton-Warrensburg were midfielder A.J. Moore, defender Justin Rushia and forward Louis Lang.

Midfielder Callon Sutliff and forward Riley Barnes made the first team from Fort Ann, the league's runner-up. Forward Mason Conklin and midfielder Caeden Wilson represent Hadley-Luzerne on the first team.

Also earning first-team honors are forward Nate Fiske of Hartford, goalkeeper Brad Erceg of Lake George, defender Carsen Bartow of Argyle and midfielder Sam Tangora of Corinth.

