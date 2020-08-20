 Skip to main content
Corinth's White wins Lightfoote Memorial Scholarship
Corinth's Allison White was named the winner of Northern United Soccer Club's Bob Lightfoote Memorial Scholarship.

White is a two-time Adirondack League all star, as well as captain of her varsity team. She has volunteered as a recreation soccer coach. She is planning to attend SUNY Brockport in the fall.

The club awards the Bob Lightfoote Memorial Scholarships to club members who are planning to attend college or pursue other post-secondary education the following school year.

Lightfoote served as club registrar and coach for many years.

