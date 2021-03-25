Corinth edges Salem in OT

FORT ANN — Alyssa Crossman scored off a corner kick with 19 seconds left in the first half of overtime Thursday to lift Corinth to a 3-2 Adirondack League girls soccer victory over Salem at Golden Goal Sports Park.
It was the Tomahawks’ league opener and boosted their overall record to 2-0-1 — a strong start for the young program, now in its fourth year.
“It seems weird playing this time of year when we’re normally thinking about softball,” said Corinth coach Kevin Bruno, who also coaches softball. “The kids are just ecstatic for the opportunity to play.”
Crossman, a sophomore, scored her second goal of the game — and fourth of the season — off a corner kick from Sarah Pita. Pita assisted on Crossman’s first goal, as well.
Sophia Keays had opened the scoring for the Generals in the first half, but Crossman and senior Morgan Thompson scored goals 45 seconds apart for Corinth.
“We have 21 girls on the team, we have no JV,” Bruno said. “We have five seniors, four of them have been with me all four years — Morgan Thompson, Abigail Spieldenner, Hannah DeLisle and Aeryn Brewer — and Isabel Tubbs was with us last year. We also have a good group of underclassmen coming up. They’re just a great group of girls who are so happy playing together.”
Kyler Ruebe tied the score for Salem later in the first half.
Mary Vanderheyden and Tubbs combined for five saves for the Tomahawks, while Katie Sweenor made nine stops for Salem.
Bruno said the team has been getting used to playing on the FieldTurf fields at Golden Goal, the site for most of the Adirondack League’s games this Fall II season. Last weekend was the Tomahawks’ first time on a field, having practiced in parking lots and gyms before that.
“Turf is fast and the ball bounces higher,” Bruno said. “If you over-pursue, it can bounce over your head. The game is just faster — there are no random bumps, it’s more predictable, but it does move faster.”
Corinth 3, Salem 2 (OT)
Salem 2 0 0 0 — 2
Corinth 2 0 1 0 — 3
First half: 1, Salem, Sophia Keays, 25:00. 2, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Sarah Pita), 23:20. 3, Corinth, Morgan Thompson (Hannah DeLisle), 22:57. 4, Salem, Kyler Ruebe, 17:42.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: 5, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Sarah Pita), :19.
Goalies-saves: Katie Sweenor (Salem) 9, Mary Vanderheyden (Corinth) 2, Isabel Tubbs (Corinth) 3.
Corner kicks: Corinth 5, Salem 1.
Records: Corinth (1-0, 2-0-1), Salem (0-2, 0-2).
