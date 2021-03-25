Corinth edges Salem in OT

FORT ANN — Alyssa Crossman scored off a corner kick with 19 seconds left in the first half of overtime Thursday to lift Corinth to a 3-2 Adirondack League girls soccer victory over Salem at Golden Goal Sports Park.

It was the Tomahawks’ league opener and boosted their overall record to 2-0-1 — a strong start for the young program, now in its fourth year.

“It seems weird playing this time of year when we’re normally thinking about softball,” said Corinth coach Kevin Bruno, who also coaches softball. “The kids are just ecstatic for the opportunity to play.”

Crossman, a sophomore, scored her second goal of the game — and fourth of the season — off a corner kick from Sarah Pita. Pita assisted on Crossman’s first goal, as well.

Sophia Keays had opened the scoring for the Generals in the first half, but Crossman and senior Morgan Thompson scored goals 45 seconds apart for Corinth.