Cardinals get past Salem in soccer

FORT ANN 2, SALEM 1

Notes: Another hard-fought battle at the Golden Goal against league rival Salem. Libby Cody scored the first goal on a low line drive from Angel Aratare. Salem answered 7 minutes later on a goal from Sophia Keays. The eventual game-winner came from Brooke Wright on a free kick from 30 yards out. The Cardinals' overall record improves to 3-2-4.