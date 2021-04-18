 Skip to main content
Cardinals get past Salem in soccer
Libby Cody and Brooke Wright scored first-half goals that lifted Fort Ann to a 2-1 girls soccer victory over Salem.

FORT ANN 2, SALEM 1

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Salem;1;0 — 1

Fort Ann;2;0 — 2

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Libby Cody (Angel Aratare), 27:15. 2, Salem, Sophia Keays (Kylei Ruebel), 20:44. 3, Fort Ann, Brooke Wright, 4:21.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 6, Katie Sweenor (Sal) 8.

Corner kicks: Fort Ann 0, Salem 2.

Records: Fort Ann (3-2-2, 3-2-4), Salem (0-5).

Notes: Another hard-fought battle at the Golden Goal against league rival Salem. Libby Cody scored the first goal on a low line drive from Angel Aratare. Salem answered 7 minutes later on a goal from Sophia Keays. The eventual game-winner came from Brooke Wright on a free kick from 30 yards out. The Cardinals' overall record improves to 3-2-4.

