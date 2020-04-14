Cambridge's Vanessa Evans to play soccer for Division II Mercyhurst

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge senior Vanessa Evans plans to continue her soccer career at NCAA Division II Mercyhurst. She was recently announced as a member of the Lakers' 2020 recruiting class.
Evans, a midfielder who led the Indians in scoring with 15 goals last fall, also played EDP Premier travel soccer. She was a team captain, a two-time Wasaren League and Section II first-team all-star and was a fourth-team all-state selection in Class C. She plans to major in health science at Mercyhurst, which is located in Erie, Pennsylvania.
