TROY — Both South Glens Falls coach Travis Birkholz and Burnt Hills coach Adam Cohen agreed that they expected to see a fast and physical match between their squads in a Class A semifinal of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament at La Salle Institute on Tuesday.

That rang true in how the game was decided.

Described by referees as a “charge in the back” by a Bulldogs player, it afforded Burnt Hills the opportunity it needed with a foul called that set up Spartans senior Jacob Scott for a direct kick.

Taken in the 53rd minute, Scott's kick from the 18 past a wall of Bulldogs defenders went into the right corner of the net to give the Spartans the only goal they needed for a 1-0 win against South Glens Falls.

Burnt Hills (9-5-4) advances to play the Queensbury/Albany Academy winner on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the championship at Colonie.

For South Glens Falls (15-2-1), which entered state-ranked No. 10 in Class A, it was a somber end after holding a 15-7 shots advantage and possession for roughly two-thirds of the match. Nine Bulldogs were seniors playing in their final game.

