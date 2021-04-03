 Skip to main content
Bulldogs blank Glens Falls
Bulldogs blank Glens Falls

SOUTH HIGH 5, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

South High;3;2 — 5

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 8:00. 2, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Ginger Kohanek), 22:00. 3, South High, Ashlyn Fish (Hannah Breen), 25:00.

Second half: 4, South High, Raven Zimmerman (Rori Novack), 26:00. 5, South High, Rori Novack (Ginger Kohanek), 28:00.

Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 0, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 2, Robin Gorton (GF) 14.

Corner kicks: South High 16, Glens Falls 1.

Records: Glens Falls (1-2, 1-3), South High (4-0, 4-2).

Notes: Freshmen Rori Novack and Raven Zimmerman both scored their first career varsity soccer goals. Robin Gorton had a strong game in the goal for Glens Falls.

